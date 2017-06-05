Trooper Hunzeker wins NE Inspector Championships - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Trooper Hunzeker wins NE Inspector Championships

JUNE 5, 2017 (GRAND ISLAND, NEB.)  — Nebraska State Patrol Trooper Kris Hunzeker took first place honors and

Trooper John Hadaway received runner-up honors at the Nebraska Inspector Championships held June 2–3 in Grand

Island, Nebraska. 

A 13-year veteran of the Nebraska State Patrol, Hunzeker is stationed in Nebraska City and assigned to the Carrier

Enforcement Division. The Inspector Championships are held each June as part of the Nebraska Truck Driving

Championships.  The competition consists of a personal interview, table top exercise and various hands-on

inspections.

This is Hunzeker’s first win in this event.  Hunzeker will now represent Nebraska in the North American Inspector

Championships (NAIC) in Orlando, Florida, August 7–11, 2017.

During the NAIC, inspectors from across North America are tested in a series of timed events, in which they will

demonstrate their knowledge of the North American Standard Inspection Program.

In addition to the competition, each inspector receives training on the latest safety information, technology, standards

and inspection procedures.  The NAIC is held in conjunction with the American Trucking Association National Truck

Driving Championships. 

