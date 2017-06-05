Trail grant applications being accepted - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Trail grant applications being accepted

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is accepting Recreational Trail Program grant applications.

The grant program is made available through the Federal Highway Administration that reimburses political subdivisions - such as communities, counties and natural resources districts - up to 80 percent of project costs for trail acquisition, development, renovation and support facilities. Applicants must have the financial means to undertake and maintain the project, and all funding should be on hand.

The program funds are divided among three categories: motorized trails, non-motorized trails and diversified or shared-use trails.

Application materials can be downloaded at Grant Opportunities.

Applications must be submitted to Game and Parks and postmarked by Sept. 1, 2017.

