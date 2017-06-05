Lincoln DEVO encourages young bikers and safety

Young bikers are out and about, and some even got to participate in a bike training course this evening.

Children and adults strapped on their helmets and hopped on their bikes at Van Dorn Park Monday

It was part of Lincoln DEVO's first course of the year, which teaches riders of all skill levels safety and riding tips.

Josh Rice of Lincoln DEVO says, "We take kids of all age, any skill range. Just as long as you already know how to ride a bike, that's all we're looking for. We just, we need to be able to teach you how to handle your bike and just get better at riding your bike, more comfortable off road."

It's eight weeks long and is for kids five to 18-years-old. The program costs $100 for the first child and $75 for each additional sibling.

MIke Heyl, a public health expert, says parents are key in instilling safety in their children.

"Single best thing an adult can do. when they're biking with their kids is to wear a helmet. Kids don't see parents wearing helmets, they don't want to wear a helmet," said Heyl

Safety officials say wearing a helmet can reduce your risk of a head injury by up to 85%, but wearing it properly is also a big key.

"Your helmet really shouldn't move a whole lot, you shouldn't have a whole lot of room. What you're looking for should be down low on your brow, about two fingers above the eyebrow," says Rice.

Officials also urge drivers to be aware of children on their bikes, especially during the summer months.

"Anything you've taught a kid about bicycling you should apply as a motor vehicle driver. You need to be aware for kids because they aren't," said Heyl.

Lincoln DEVO has been doing this course for two years. They encourage children to ride around the park, and teach them how to properly maintain their bikes.

If you're interested in this course, the next class is June 12th at 6:30 p.m. in Van Dorn Park.

Here's where to register:

http://devo.starcity.cx/