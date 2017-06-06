Fire Destroys Home in Denton - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Fire Destroys Home in Denton

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

A home in Denton has been completely destroyed by an early morning fire.

Crews were called to a house near SW 91st & W Denton Road around 3 a.m. after a neighbor reported hearing a popping sound and seeing smoke and flames coming from the attached garage.

Authorities say the home is a total loss.

One person was also transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of how the fire started.

