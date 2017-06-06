Luke Dorris Leaving KLKN-TV, Dean Wysocki Returning

Lincoln, NE June 7, 2017: Channel 8 KLKN-TV announced changes to their weather team today. Roger Moody, Senior Vice-President and General Manager, informed the staff that Luke Dorris is leaving the station to accept a position at WPLG-TV, the ABC affiliate in Miami, FL. Moody simultaneously announced that Dean Wysocki, the station’s first Chief Meteorologist, is returning to Lincoln’s Own ABC. Moody said, “I would like to thank Luke for his outstanding contributions to our success, and wish him well. At the same time, I’m very pleased to welcome back Dean who brings with him years of experience forecasting Nebraska weather conditions.” Moody added that many viewers will no doubt remember Dean from when he was here years ago, and hopes they will share in the excitement as Dean brings his accomplished weather forecasting skills and warm personality back to Lincoln.

Dean Wysocki became Channel 8 KLKN-TV’s first Chief Meteorologist in 1996. He was at the forefront of the station’s weather coverage on countless occasions, including the Beatrice tornado in May 1996 and the freak snow storm in October 1997. “It's funny how things sometimes come full circle in life,” Dean reflected. “I look forward to rejoining the Channel 8 KLKN-TV staff, as I've always considered Nebraska home.” He emphatically added, “Go Big Red!” Dean graduated from the University of Northern Illinois with a degree in meteorology. He has worked at television stations in North Platte, Omaha, Waterloo, Minneapolis and Phoenix during the course of his career.

In June 2010, Luke Dorris joined Channel 8 KLKN-TV as the morning and midday meteorologist. He was promoted to Chief Meteorologist In June 2012. About his upcoming move, Luke said, "The time has come for the next chapter in my career, and I will soon be moving into a new role, forecasting drastically different weather. I will greatly miss this town, this state, and the challenges of covering Nebraska weather (even though it gave more than a few of my forecasts a busted nose!) I will miss my KLKN co-workers most of all. It has been a privilege to serve this community, and know that my replacement is a dedicated meteorologist."

