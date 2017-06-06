Nebraska Football To Open 2017 Season Under The Lights

Posted by: Sports
Courtesy: UNL Athletic Communications
LINCOLN- Nebraska will kick off its 2017 football season under the lights at Memorial Stadium against Arkansas State. BTN and the Big Ten Conference announced on Tuesday that the Huskers’ Sept. 2 season opener will start at 7 p.m. CT.
The game will mark the second consecutive season Nebraska has opened with a home prime-time contest. The Huskers defeated Fresno State in last year’s season opener in Lincoln. In fact, the Huskers will carry a 19-game winning streak in home night games into this year’s season opener. Nebraska has not lost a prime-time game at Memorial Stadium since 2008.
Tuesday’s announcement gives Nebraska fans a full picture of the first month of the 2017 season. Last week, game times and television announcements were made for Nebraska’s other four games in the month of September, along with the regular-season finale against Iowa. Game times and television information for Nebraska’s other six games on the 2017 schedule will be announcement six to 12 days in advance of kickoff.
Nebraska 2017 Game Times/TV Information
Sept. 2 Arkansas State 7 p.m. CT BTN
Sept. 9 at Oregon 3:30 p.m. CT/1:30 p.m. PT FOX
Sept. 16 Northern Illinois 11 a.m. CT FS1
Sept. 23 Rutgers (HC) 2:30 or 3 p.m. CT TBA
Sept. 29 at Illinois 7 p.m. CT FS1
Nov. 24 Iowa 3 p.m. CT FS1
