Woman dies after vehicle strikes horses

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say a North Platte woman died after the car she was riding in struck three horses in western Nebraska.

The accident occurred around 4 a.m. Sunday on U.S. Highway 83, about 15 miles (25 kilometers) south of North Platte. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says a deputy who'd been dispatched to check a report about horses on the highway was trying to move them off when the car crested a hill and struck three of them.

The Sheriff's Office says 46-year-old Dawn Tallmon was taken to a hospital in North Platte and pronounced dead there. Three other people in the car were hospitalized. The Sheriff's Office says Tallmon's husband, 49-year-old Shawn Tallmon was the driver. The others were identified as the Tallmons' 19-year-old son, Randy, and 18-year-old Emily Pellegrin.