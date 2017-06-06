Judge dismisses porn case filed against Aurora man

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

BROKEN BOW, Neb. (AP) _ A judge in Custer County has dismissed a pornography case filed against an Aurora man.

Ross Carstensen had been charged with five counts of visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct. Monday's dismissal was requested by prosecutors. After Carstensen was charged last month, his attorney, Clarence Mock III, said Carstensen would plead not guilty because he was engaged in ``legal, consensual adult activity.''

Earlier last month a Hamilton County sexual assault charge against Carstensen was dismissed. The records said information from that case led investigators to the 17-year-old girl involved in the porn case.



Courtesy: The Grand Island Independent