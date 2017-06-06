4 staffers attacked at Lincoln prison

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say four prison workers were briefly treated at a hospital after inmate attacks at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln.

Nebraska Correctional Services Department spokeswoman Cara Wilwerding said Monday the first attack occurred Saturday around 7:20 p.m. when a prisoner refused to return to his cell and hit a staffer. Another staffer was soon struck.

Later Saturday two more staffers were attacked when they responded to an inmate who needed medical attention.

Wilwerding says all four staffers were released soon after treatment at a Lincoln hospital.

Saturday's disturbance was at least the sixth reported serious assault of Nebraska prison staffers this year. Authorities also say three inmates have died this year at the hands of other prisoners, including two during the March 2 uprising at the Tecumseh prison.