Diversity reflected in new Boys Town statue

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

BOYS TOWN, Neb. (AP) _ Boys Town has a new statue that shows hardship isn't exclusive to one race or gender.

The Omaha home for troubled boys and girls unveiled the 7-foot-tall statue Tuesday. The work by sculptor Matthew Placzek depicts an older boy carrying a smaller girl on his back. She is white, he is black. Its title: ``The Work Continues.''

Boys Town was founded by Father Edward Flanagan in 1917 as a boys orphanage. It has grown into a nonprofit organization with about a dozen facilities around the U.S.

The iconic ``Two Brothers'' statue is displayed elsewhere at Boys Town. The Rev. Steven Boes is Boys Town's executive director, and he says the new statue ``beautifully illustrates the diversity of the children and families that Boys Town serves.''