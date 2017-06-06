Regents OKs fix to UNL hall home to bats, insects and bats - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Regents OKs fix to UNL hall home to bats, insects and bats

Regents OKs fix to UNL hall home to bats, insects and bats

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Officials have approved $40 million to renovate or replace a building on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus.

The Board of Regents approved the money to deal with Mabel Lee Hall. The building, which dates to 1968 and was last renovated in 1997, is used for classroom and recreation programs.

The building has electrical and plumbing problems, and officials say it's home to insects, bats and rodents.

Regents say a team of architects will determine whether the building should be renovated or replaced. The project is expected to be completed by 2021.

