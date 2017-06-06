Pool Contest Rules

CONTEST RULES-

No purchase necessary.

Must be 19 years of age or older.

Void where prohibited by law.

Contest starts June 12 and ends at 5PM on July 13.

Overview: There will be four winners, one per each "contest period" of certificates to exchange for 88 Nebraska Lottery Pick 5 Lottery tickets during the contest. The Grand Prize is a 24 foot round above ground Dough Boy "Coral Sea" pool with accessories from Supreme Spa & Pool. (See complete list of pool and accessories below) A random drawing of the four weekly winning qualifiers will determine the Grand Prize, pool winner..

To Enter: Complete the online entry form and click on the submit button. Each entry must have the name, email address and phone number. Limit one entry per unique email address. All non-winning entries submitted during the contest will be eligible for each weekly drawing. You should NOT enter more than once.

Value of the Grand Prize is $6,036.35 including tax and the value of the weekly prize is $88 as determined by the Nebraska Lottery. Value of the pool is determined and provided by Supreme Spa and Pool.

Odds of winning depend upon the number of entries. If 100 entries, then each entrant has a 1/25 chance of winning a weekly prize and 1/100 chance of winning the Grand Prize.

Contest weeks are defined as:

Week One: June 12- to 5PM on June 22.

Week Two: 5PM on June 22 to 5PM on June 29

Week Three: 5PM on June 29 to 5PM on July 6

Week Four: 5PM on July 6 to 5PM on July 13

Weekly Deadlines: Entries must be received by 5:00PM on June 22 to be eligible for the first drawing, by 5:00PM on June 29 to be eligible for the second drawing, by 5:00PM on July 6 to be eligible for the third drawing and by 5:00PM on July 13 to be eligible for the fourth drawing.

Random Drawings: Random drawings will be held on June 22, June 29, July 6 and 13 to determine the weekly winners. A random drawing of the four weekly winners will be held to determine the winner of the Grand Prize.

Winner announcements: Weekly winners will be announced during the evening newscasts on June 23, June 30, July 7 and July 14. The Grand Prize winner will be announced during the evening newscasts on July 17.

Prizes:

Weekly Prize is 88 vouchers to exchange for 88 Nebraska Lottery Pick 5 tickets. Nebraska Lottery governs the usage of the tickets.

Grand Prize Description: 24 ft. Doughboy Coral Sea above ground pool. Deliver, assembly, installation and water not included. (See below for prize description)

Winners assume responsibility for all applicable taxes and licenses. Winner of the pool will be issued a 1099 document for tax purposes and will be required to provide a social security number.

No substitutions unless agreed upon by the sponsor and prizes are not redeemable for cash.

Limitations: Entrants must live within the Channel 8 KLKN-TV viewing area and/or the Lincoln, Hastings & Kearney, NE DMA as defined by the Nielsen Company. Those living in surrounding DMA's; Omaha, Topeka, and Sioux City are not eligible to win unless they can receive Channel 8 KLKN-TV at their place of residence via antenna, cable TV and/or satellite TV.



Employees, members of employees immediate family, of Channel 8 KLKN-TV, agents of any sponsor and their respective members, subsidiaries, affiliates, distributors, members of competing media, as well as associated advertising and promotional agencies are not eligible to participate.

Disclaimer

The sponsor of this promotion is Channel 8 KLKN-TV, which is solely responsible for all aspects of the promotion. By participating in this promotion, all participants and prize winners agree that Channel 8 KLKN-TV, and its sponsors, their partnerships, subsidiaries and affiliates and each of such entities' respective officers, directors, agents and employees are not responsible or liable for any injury, loss, illness, litigation or damage that may occur from participation in the promotion or acceptance, possession, use or misuse of prizes. In the event that any dispute arises regarding the meaning or interpretation of these official rules, participants agree that the dispute shall be resolved by applying the laws of the State of Nebraska and that it shall be resolved by and within the courts of that state.

Decisions by the judges are final

Detailed Doughboy Coral Sea Pool and accessories description:

24’ Coral Sea Pool 54”

24’ Diamond Pool Package D includes:

19” 1HP Millennium Sand System

50 lb. bag of filter sand

Aluminum Leaf Skimmer AC

Solid Blue Weighted Vacuum Head

18” Plastic Pool Brush AC

Swimline Liner Bead Receive 49”

Liner Guard 150’

Forge Loop Vacuum Hose 1.25”X1.25”X27’

24’ Crystal Wave EZ 54” MBG 24’ SNP

Pool Boy Automatic cleaner

Pool Cove 2015

Flo-Pro WDMTH Skimmer

Silver 8’-15’ aluminum pole

MPT Start Up Pool

Poolife MPT Extra 11 lbs.

Poolife Turbo Shock 78% 1lb.

Poolife Defend Algaecide 1QT.

Water Tester 4Plus