UNL students create "green roof"

Kylie Tucker, a junior at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln, has a green thumb. She put it to good use this year, working with a few other students to plant a green roof garden on campus.

"I kind of just being surrounded by concrete and bricks," she said.

The plot is filled with different varieties of native grasses.

"It can help lower the energy costs of buildings," she said. "It's insulation for the building."

The plan is to replicate the garden on a larger scale on other campus roofs. Not only can it help with energy costs, but green spaces have been shown to help with mental illness, help Kylie says is especially necessary in a college community.

Here's how it works: there are layers of plastic to protect the roof from storm water build-up, as well as a drain at one end of the garden. The plants are nestled in bio-char, an organic compost material, instead of soil. All they take is a little water and an occasional trim.

The roof cost around $2500. That all came out of the student government's "green fund", which skims $1 from everyone's student funds to provide grants toward environmental sustainability projects on campus.