LPD warns public of increased car break-ins

A home in Denton has been completely destroyed by an early morning fire.More >>
The Nebraska State Soccer Association released that they have suspended the Springfield Invitational.More >>
North 17th Street between “Q” and Vine streets will be reduced to one lane beginning Tuesday.More >>
Authorities say a North Platte woman died after the car she was riding in struck three horses in western Nebraska.More >>
"Touchdown!" The crowd of family members gathered in the yard outside former Husker and co-captain Marvin Mueller's home cheer as his grandson charges down field. It's a snapshot of Mueller's enduring legacy.More >>
Two suspects have been arrested after robbing a 16-year-old woman Saturday night, around 10:50 p.m.More >>
Authorities say four prison workers were briefly treated at a hospital after inmate attacks at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln.More >>
Officials have approved $40 million to renovate or replace a building on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus.More >>
A judge in Custer County has dismissed a pornography case filed against an Aurora man.More >>
Dog flu across the country and confirmed cases in neighboring states, may be reason for concern for Nebraska dog owners. An outbreak of dog flu has sickened hundreds of dogs throughout this year. The latest case in Florida, where dozens of dogs were infected, but with states like Iowa confirming cases as well, Nebraska Veterinarians are urging caution. Nebraska Animal Medical Center Veterinarian Dr. Ryan Hagan says, "It tends to spread from metro area to metro area....people t...More >>
