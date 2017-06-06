LPD warns public of increased car break-ins

Lincoln Police urge people to take extra precaution while visiting the parks and trails this summer.

Police said car break-ins have gone up over the past month.

There have been 700 reports of people stealing from vehicles since the beginning of this year. About 200 of those have happened since May.

Officers encourage people to plan ahead and leave your valuables at home. LPD said bring the bare minimum of what you need.

They said hiding your belongings in your car is no longer a good option because thieves have caught on and they're watching to see where you place them inside.

Also, don't place things in the trunk if it has an access lever.

Here are some other tips:

-Don't hide valuable items under the seat

-Plan ahead, take the essentials with you and leave valuables at home

-Keep documentation for your valuables and mark them with a personal identifier; Copy down the serial numbers, pictures of expensive items, etc..

-Park in a busy, well-lit area

-Set the alarm

-Don't leave cash/coins visible in the console



If you are the victim of a car break-in, do not touch or disturb anything on your vehicle. Call the Lincoln Police Department non-emergency line at 402-441-6000.