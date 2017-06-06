Click It or Ticket Enforcement numbers

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

JUNE 6, 2017 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol issued 224 citations for seat belt violations during the national “Click It or Ticket” enforcement campaign covering the heavily traveled Memorial Day holiday weekend.

The enforcement, which ran from May 22 through June 4, was designed to reduce the potential for serious injury through voluntary compliance with all traffic safety laws. The campaign was paid for in part thanks to a $27,950 grant from the Nebraska Department of Roads Highway Safety Office (NDOR-HSO).

In addition to the 224 seat belt citations, NSP issued 46 child restraint citations, arrested 76 drivers for Driving Under the Influence (DUI), and wrote 1,938 citations for speeding. Roadway assistance was also provided to 612 travelers during the special enforcement period.

The following statistics reflect statewide activity by NSP during the “Click It or Ticket” enforcement: