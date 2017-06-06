Nebraska commission sets public hearing for Keystone XL - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Nebraska commission sets public hearing for Keystone XL

O'NEILL, Neb. (AP) _ Supporters and opponents of the Keystone XL oil pipeline are expected to converge in a northern Nebraska town to testify before a commission that will decide whether to approve the route through the state.

The Nebraska Public Service Commission has scheduled a public hearing Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the O'Neill Community Center in O'Neill. A similar hearing was held May 3 in York, and a five-day hearing with formal arguments is scheduled to run from Aug. 7-11 in Lincoln.

Commission members will accept public comment on a first-come, first-served basis. No decision is expected at the hearings.

The $8 billion pipeline would transport oil from Canada, across Montana and South Dakota to Nebraska, where it would connect with an existing pipeline to Texas Gulf Coast refineries.

