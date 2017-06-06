Justine Wong-Orantes and Amber Rolfzen named to 2107 U.S. preliminary roster

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado (June 6, 2017) – The U.S. Women’s National Team held its fourth and final Red-Blue on June 2 with the Pan American Cup and FIVB World Grand Prix as tournaments on the horizon. Also, Team USA will host Canada on June 13 in San Juan Capistrano, California, two days before leaving for the Pan Am Cup in Peru.

PRELIMINARY ROSTER FOR FIVB WORLD GRAND PRIX

The U.S. has named its 21-player preliminary roster for the 2017 FIVB World Grand Prix, the premier annual international women’s volleyball tournament. Each weekend has three sites of four teams playing round-robin matches.

The four setters selected to the preliminary roster are Lauren Carlini (Aurora, Illinois), Lexi Dannemiller (West Chester, Ohio), Micha Hancock (Edmond, Oklahoma) and Carli Lloyd (Bonsall, California). The three opposites named to the roster are Annie Drews (Elkhart, Indiana), Liz McMahon (Liberty Township, Ohio) and Kelly Murphy (Wilmington, Illinois). The three liberos tabbed to the preliminary roster are Amanda Benson (Litchfield Park, Arizona), Kristen Hahn (Cedar Rapids, Iowa) and Justine Wong-Orantes (Cypress, California).

The six middles selected to the roster are Tori Dixon (Burnsville, Minnesota), Lauren Gibbemeyer (St. Paul, Minnesota), Molly McCage (Spring, Texas), Amber Rolfzen (Papillion, Nebraska), Hannah Tapp (Stewartville, Minnesota) and Paige Tapp (Stewartville, Minnesota). The five outside hitters chosen for the squad are Michelle Bartsch (Maryville, Illinois), Megan Courtney (Dayton, Ohio), Madi Kingdon (Phoenix, Arizona), Sonja Newcombe (Lake Arrowhead, California) and Sarah Wilhite (Eden Prairie, Minnesota).

Team USA opens up the World Grand Prix in Kunshan, China, with matches against Russia on July 7, Italy on July 8 and host China on July 9. The Americans remain in China the following weekend with contests against Turkey on July 14, Italy on July 15 and host China on July 16 in Macau. The U.S. finishes the preliminary rounds in Cuiaba, Brazil with matches against Netherlands on July 20, Belgium on July 21 and Brazil on July 23.

The U.S. can select 14 players from the preliminary roster to compete in each of the three group weekends and the Final Round, changing out players during each weekend phase. The top five teams through the preliminary phase plus the to-be-announced Final Round host country will compete Aug. 2-6 for the World Grand Prix title.