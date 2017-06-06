Nebraska College Of Law adding Children's Justice Clinic

A home in Denton has been completely destroyed by an early morning fire.More >>
A home in Denton has been completely destroyed by an early morning fire.More >>
The Nebraska State Soccer Association released that they have suspended the Springfield Invitational.More >>
The Nebraska State Soccer Association released that they have suspended the Springfield Invitational.More >>
North 17th Street between “Q” and Vine streets will be reduced to one lane beginning Tuesday.More >>
North 17th Street between “Q” and Vine streets will be reduced to one lane beginning Tuesday.More >>
Authorities say a North Platte woman died after the car she was riding in struck three horses in western Nebraska.More >>
Authorities say a North Platte woman died after the car she was riding in struck three horses in western Nebraska.More >>
Nebraska state regulators have shut down an Omaha day care and cited two employees for child neglect.More >>
Nebraska state regulators have shut down an Omaha day care and cited two employees for child neglect.More >>
"Touchdown!" The crowd of family members gathered in the yard outside former Husker and co-captain Marvin Mueller's home cheer as his grandson charges down field. It's a snapshot of Mueller's enduring legacy.More >>
"Touchdown!" The crowd of family members gathered in the yard outside former Husker and co-captain Marvin Mueller's home cheer as his grandson charges down field. It's a snapshot of Mueller's enduring legacy.More >>
Two suspects have been arrested after robbing a 16-year-old woman Saturday night, around 10:50 p.m.More >>
Two suspects have been arrested after robbing a 16-year-old woman Saturday night, around 10:50 p.m.More >>
Authorities say four prison workers were briefly treated at a hospital after inmate attacks at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln.More >>
Authorities say four prison workers were briefly treated at a hospital after inmate attacks at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln.More >>
Officials have approved $40 million to renovate or replace a building on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus.More >>
Officials have approved $40 million to renovate or replace a building on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus.More >>
A judge in Custer County has dismissed a pornography case filed against an Aurora man.More >>
A judge in Custer County has dismissed a pornography case filed against an Aurora man.More >>