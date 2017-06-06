Family, friends remember Josh LaRue

It's been tough, but reality is slowly setting in for the family and friends of Josiah LaRue.

"I'm still trying to figure out how to move on without him."

Josiah was badly injured in an ATV accident near 190th and Old Cheney on Memorial Day.

His accident left him with several broken bones, two collapsed lungs and permanent brain damage.

When doctors ran tests on Monday, hope for a miracle slowly faded away.

He leaves behind three younger brothers, an older half brother, his parents and friends around the world.

Growing up, Josiah and the second oldest brother, Isaiah, shared a room. Isaiah shared memories of their younger years.

“One of the things I kept thinking about was all those years I would wake up in the middle of the night and throw a pillow at him because he was snoring so loud,” he said. “Now I’m just looking at him and wishing he would do that. You know?”

The LaRue family is a family of faith. 24–year–old Josiah was no different.

He was active in the Lincoln Berean Church and was part of their group for younger followers of Christ called 20somethings.

That’s where he met and impacted dozens, including close friend Chelsea Schrage.

"He was loving and very open towards everyone and wanted everyone to feel welcome,” she said. “No matter if he didn't know you, he would always come up to you and make you feel welcomed and make you feel wanted.

"He was always there for me and would always encourage me and was just a really good friend.”

It's that helping hand that will live on.

Josiah is an organ donor.

While his miracle didn't come true, he'll be giving life to strangers -- something that came effortlessly to him throughout his life.

"You don't have to cure cancer or solve world hunger to make an impact or change the world,” Isaiah said. “All you gotta do is be there, be there for other people. You know? Even if you don't think you're making an impact sometimes you are on an unimaginable scale.

“I’ve had people from all over the country and all over the world contacting me saying how they knew my brother and how they're praying. It kind of boggles the mind. But that’s who Josiah was.”

It doesn't make the pain go away, but his family and friends can find comfort knowing Josiah’s legacy won't soon be forgotten.

Isaiah said his last words to his brother are: "I love you. I’m not going to forget you. And uh, ill see you soon."

Josiah's funeral will be at the Lincoln Berean Church at 11 a.m. Monday.

There is also a GoFundMe to help the family's medical and funeral expenses.