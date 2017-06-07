Hallam man in life-threatening condition after rollover accident

35-year-old Jered Tiedeman, of Hallam, suffered life-threatening injuries after being thrown from a car in a rollover crash in rural Gage County late Monday night.

The sheriff's office says a deputy found the crash just before midnight. Tiedeman had been thrown from his Chevy Impala into a ditch near U.S. 77 and Elm Road. The sheriff's office says Tiedeman was the only person in the car. He was flown via medical helicopter to Bryan West Campus.

The sheriff says Tiedeman was traveling south on the highway and approaching Elm Road south of Pickrell when he lost control on a curve. They say he was not wearing a seat belt. Investigators believe alcohol was a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.