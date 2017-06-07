Car on fire spreads to house in Northwest neighborhood - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Car on fire spreads to house in Northwest neighborhood

Posted: Updated:

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom
8@klkntv.com

Lincoln Fire and Rescue say a car on fire spread to a house in a neighborhood near North 14th and Alvo.

It happened just after 10 a.m. Wednesday.  

Officials say there is smoke damage to the garage.  

Residents inside the home made it out safely before LFR arrived.

Officials are investigating the cause of the car fire. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.