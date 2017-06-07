Car on fire spreads to house in Northwest neighborhood

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

8@klkntv.com

Lincoln Fire and Rescue say a car on fire spread to a house in a neighborhood near North 14th and Alvo.

It happened just after 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials say there is smoke damage to the garage.

Residents inside the home made it out safely before LFR arrived.

Officials are investigating the cause of the car fire.