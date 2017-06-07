NEB WRES: Four Huskers In Field At Junior World Team Trials

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Four current members of the Nebraska wrestling team are set to compete at the USA Wrestling Freestyle Junior World Team Trials this Friday at the Bob Devaney Center in Lincoln.

Collin Purinton and Chad Red will wrestle at 66 kg/145 pounds, while Taylor Venz will compete at 84 kg/185 pounds and Eric Schultz is in the field at 96 kg/211 pounds.

Purinton, a rising sophomore, finished fifth at 65 kg/143 pounds at last week's UWW Freestyle University Nationals in Akron, Ohio. Red, who will be a redshirt freshman for the Huskers in 2017-18, also placed at 65 kg/143 pounds, as he took eighth place in Akron. Schultz also wrestled at University Nationals.

Champions at the Junior World Team Trials will be selected to the USA Junior World Team which will compete at the Junior World Championships in Tampere, Finland in August.

Friday's action begins at 10 a.m. with the preliminary, quarterfinal, semifinal and consolation rounds. The best-of-three trials finals series will be contested Friday evening, beginning at 5 p.m. The Devaney Center is also hosting the USA Wrestling Freestyle World Team Trials on Saturday, with former Huskers Jordan Burroughs and James Green set to compete. Tickets for both events can be purchased at Huskers.com/USAWrestling.