Report: Bob Stoops Retiring - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Report: Bob Stoops Retiring

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

According to multiple reports Oklahoma head football coach Bob Stoops is retiring after 18 seasons with the Sooners.  Stoops is the longest tenured coach in the college football.  Offensive Coordinator Lincoln Riley will reportedly take over for Stoops.  This is a developing story and we will have more details as they become available.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.