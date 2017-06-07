Report: Bob Stoops Retiring

Posted By: Sports
According to multiple reports Oklahoma head football coach Bob Stoops is retiring after 18 seasons with the Sooners. Stoops is the longest tenured coach in the college football. Offensive Coordinator Lincoln Riley will reportedly take over for Stoops. This is a developing story and we will have more details as they become available.
