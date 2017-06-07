Man dies after motorcycle crashes in Platte County - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Man dies after motorcycle crashes in Platte County

COLUMBUS, Neb. (AP) _ A 31-year-old man has died after the crash of his motorcycle in eastern Nebraska's Platte County.

The accident occurred Sunday, a little more than 5 miles (9 kilometers) northwest of Columbus on U.S. Highway 81.

The Platte County Sheriff's Office says the man lost control of the motorcycle and was thrown off. The Sheriff's Office suspects the man had been drinking.      

He was taken to a Columbus hospital and then flown to a Lincoln hospital. The Sheriff's Office says he died Monday.        

He was identified as William Nickels, who lived in Bellwood. 

