Lawyer facing prostitution trial says he's sex bias victim

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A Lincoln lawyer who was one of 12 people arrested in a prostitution sting says he's a victim of discriminatory prosecution and a victim of sex bias.

Court records say 67-year-old Vincent Valentino has pleaded not guilty to a sole count: soliciting prostitution. He's challenging the constitutionally of his arrest last July, saying that he, a male, was being discriminated against. He also says he's being denied pretrial diversion because he's a man.

Prosecutor Ryan Mick said at a hearing Monday that she's seen no evidence that police saw a woman solicit a prostitute and declined to arrest them or that Valentino was arrested based on discrimination.

Judge Laurie Yardley denied Valentino's motion to suppress evidence against him.