US district judge transitioning to inactive status

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Senior U.S. District Court Judge Lyle Strom says he'll transition to inactive senior status in December.

The Nebraska District Court announced Strom's decision Tuesday.        

The 92-year-old Strom has served as a district judge in Nebraska for 32 years. He was chief judge from 1987 to 1994.

