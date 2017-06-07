Officials release name of man whose body was found in river

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Omaha authorities have released the name of a man whose body was found floating down the Missouri River.

Boaters spotted the body around 2:15 p.m. Sunday. An Omaha Fire Department river rescue team recovered it near Eppley Airfield on the northeast corner of the city.

Omaha police said Wednesday that the man's been identified as 32-year-old Tyler Owen.

Police say no foul play is suspected in Owen's death, but their investigation is continuing. It's unclear whether an accident was involved.