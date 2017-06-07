Veterans and outstanding community members take to the skies

When Bud Kohl climbed into the cockpit of a WWII-era bi-plane Wednesday, it was, for him, a blast from the past.

"I haven't been on a plane like that for 75 years," he said. He was a pilot in WW!!, flying over the Pacific in search of submarines. Now he's one of eight local elders being honored by Tabitha Health with a "dream flight" in this 1924 double-wing Boeing.

"It just feels good to be in the air," he said. "The old planes are good. I trusted them with my life."

There were quite a few veterans honored at the event, but some outstanding community members made the flight as well. Ada Robinson, a teacher at Clinton Elementary for 37 years, had a chance.

"I still stay in touch with a lot of those students," she said. "I've been invited to weddings, and baby showers."

Tabitha says while Ada's not a war veteran like many of the honorees; she has a powerful legacy on the home front.

"They may not have gone to war, but they've done great things for us and the community of Lincoln," said Sherri Due with Tabitha.

Tabitha sponsored this event last year as well, but this is the first time residents from Crete were able to take part.