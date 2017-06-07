Area teens got a glimpse into law enforcement

Dozens of area teens got to step into the shoes of law enforcement for the past two days.

More than 30 young people participated in a youth academy.

It's the second time Lincoln Police has hosted the camp, but the first time it's been held at LPD’s new range.

This year, the Lancaster County Sheriff's office also joined.

Students had the chance to explore the career up close and personal.

"Having an hands–on experience, really let's you know goes on. Although it might be a small tidbit not a full investigation per se, it’s just a lot of fun,” Lincoln Southwest High School Student Austin Micek said.

Participants did multiple training activities like what a new recruit would do.

They practiced shooting guns with paint rounds.

Students problem–solved a domestic violence call.

They also learned about how to search a building.

Officers hope this will widen the teens’ view of the profession and develop more relationships.

"I also want them to understand what we do as law enforcement officers for their community,” Lincoln Police Officer Joe Fisher said.

He also helped coordinate the academy.

Organizers want students to use this experience to think ahead.

"By being able to come out and seeing what it's actually like, I think it will help people make a decision that's best for them and something that they'll be good at,” Waverly High School Graduate Brittany Sullivan said.

Students had to apply to participate and the agencies selected the best applicants.

There was no fee for them to take part in the camp thanks to a variety of local sponsors.

LPD and LSO hope to keep the camp going and expand it in the future.