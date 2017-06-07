Portion of Salt Creek Levee trail to close Thursday

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Beginning Thursday, June 8, the Salt Creek Levee Trail will be closed from “A” to “F” streets for about two weeks for creek bank repair.

The suggested detour is the “A” Street trail over the railroad track to the Jamaica North Trail along 4th Street. Follow the Jamaica North Trail to “F” Street and take the on-street route, including the pedestrian/bicycle railroad underpass, west to rejoin the Salt Creek Levee Trail.

More information on the City trail system is available at parks.lincoln.ne.gov.