Willie Nelson back in Lincoln, plays Pinewood Bowl

Country music legend Willie Nelson made his way back to Lincoln and hit the stage at the Pinewood Bowl Wednesday night.

Nelson has played in Lincoln several times, but this was his first performance at the outdoor venue.

More than 4,500 attended the concert, which also featured performer Dwight Yoakam.

There are several other big-name acts coming the Pinewood Bowl.

For a complete list, you can visit their website at: http://www.pinewoodbowltheater.com/events/list/.