Willie Nelson back in Lincoln, plays Pinewood Bowl - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Willie Nelson back in Lincoln, plays Pinewood Bowl

Willie Nelson back in Lincoln, plays Pinewood Bowl

Posted: Updated:

Country music legend Willie Nelson made his way back to Lincoln and hit the stage at the Pinewood Bowl Wednesday night. 

Nelson has played in Lincoln several times, but this was his first performance at the outdoor venue. 

More than 4,500 attended the concert, which also featured performer Dwight Yoakam. 

There are several other big-name acts coming the Pinewood Bowl. 

For a complete list, you can visit their website at: http://www.pinewoodbowltheater.com/events/list/.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.