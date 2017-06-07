Pony Express honors Nebraska Sesquicentennial

(NTV) -- This week, history enthusiasts are traveling half way across the country to recreate the Pony Express.

The mail system from 1860 was a horse–relay mail delivery system spanning about 2,000 miles from Missouri to California. It changed the way America communicated between the east and the west.

Carrying mail along this historic track is now an annual tradition for The National Pony Express Association.

"I think it's almost an honor to be able to do something like it," said rider Amanda Smith.

Hoof beats could be heard in the distance as a rider on horseback gallops into Fort Kearney. Amanda Smith and her group rode 46 miles through the night from Hastings.

"We picked up the mail at, I think, 1:30 and here we are," said Smith.

Approximately 1,000 letters are quickly transferred to the next rider.

I wanted to get involved with it is because I like American history, way better than I ever liked it when I was a kid," said first time rider Dee Zentner. "I always thought that the pony express was really neat."

While this was Dee's first year, Amanda has been a NPEA rider for fifteen.

"My family has been in it as long as I have been born," said Smith. "My grandpa and my dad both got their 35 year patch this year and I just kind of grew up going along with the flow and when I was able to join I joined and here we are."

Amanda and Dee are just two of about 600 riders making this annual recreation possible.

"I think it's really neat that they're having people do this every year and I hope they continue on doing this as long as they can," said Zentner.

You can follow their route online here.