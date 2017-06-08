Millions of dollars worth of meth found in drug bust - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Millions of dollars worth of meth found in drug bust

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom
Press Release from Lancaster County Sheriff's Office

On 6-7-17 at 0816hrs the Lancaster County Sheriffs Office conducted a traffic stop on I-80 at Mile Marker 395.  During the stop, reasonable suspicion was developed that the occupants were involved in criminal activity.  Consent to search the vehicle was granted.  During the search, 35 one pound packages of crystal methamphetamine was located in the rear cargo area. The investigation revealed the methamphetamine was destined for Omaha, NE. LSO was later assisted by Homeland Security, DEA and OPD in Omaha. 

Several additional persons were apprehended in Omaha connected with this case. Over $112,000.00 in drug currency was seized at several locations in Omaha.  The investigation is ongoing.LSO is committed to the apprehension and arrest of persons involved in transnational criminal organizations. Effective partnerships andinformation sharing are essential to effectively combat this epidemic.LSO intercepted 30 lbs of methamphetamine in April pursuant to a traffic stop on I-80.

LSO has intercepted 65LBS of methamphetamine destined for Omaha, NE in the past two months, resulting in the arrest of 8 persons and the seizure of nearly $200,000.00 in drug currency.The street value of the 35 lbs of methamphetamine is estimated at $1.5 million dollars. The 30 lbs of meth seized in April had an estimated street value of $1.3 million dollars.

