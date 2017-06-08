McDermott to stay at Creighton

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

Creighton's men basketball coach Greg McDermott tweeted Thursday that he is staying with the Bluejays.

In his tweet he said "I am blessed and honored to be the coach at Creighton ... and am looking forward to many more great years in Omaha! #rolljays"

McDermott had met with Ohio State regarding their head coach vacancy.