Part of 84th Street shut down due to gas leak

Lincoln Fire and Rescue is at a hazmat call in Southeast Lincoln.  

84th Street is closed from A Street to Van Dorn Street.

Please avoid the area.

Crews will be in the area through rush hour traffic.  

Officials are asking commuters to find a route that avoids the area.  

