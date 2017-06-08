Man accused of cattle theft in south-central Nebraska - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Man accused of cattle theft in south-central Nebraska

RED CLOUD, Neb. (AP) _ A 26-year-old man has been accused of stealing cattle in southern Nebraska.

Court records say Austin Petr, of Blue Hill, is charged with theft in Webster County and, in Clay County, with seven counts of prohibited sale of livestock. His attorney didn't immediately return a call Thursday from The Associated Press.

Authorities say calves belonging to Alan Johnson, of Blue Hill, were reported missing Jan. 13. Authorities say that on the same day Petr sold 40 of his cattle and 30 unbranded animals at a sale barn in the Clay County community of Sutton.

Authorities say a subsequent investigation revealed that 27 of the unbranded calves were matched with animals in Johnson's herd.

