Authorities poring over skull found by boy in Nebraska

Authorities say a boy at Carol Joy Holling Camp in Ashland found what they believe is a human skull. 

The boy was walking by a creek Wednesday evening when he found the object. 

Cass County Sheriff's Department Captain Dave Lambprecht says it is not know how old the skull is or how the person died. 

