Authorities poring over skull found by boy in Nebraska

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Authorities say a boy at Carol Joy Holling Camp in Ashland found what they believe is a human skull.

The boy was walking by a creek Wednesday evening when he found the object.

Cass County Sheriff's Department Captain Dave Lambprecht says it is not know how old the skull is or how the person died.