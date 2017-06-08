YMCA closes new lap pool, saying it's too shallow

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A new Lincoln YMCA has been forced to close its indoor lap pool. Apparently, it's too shallow.

Some swimmers at the Copple Family YMCA had complained about hitting the pool floor with their strokes. Others said the shallow water hampered their flip turns.

The YMCA's Barb Bettin says, "Not everything is perfect when you finish up a project, and we're going to make it right.''

The pool is 75 feet (23 meters) long, 3 feet (1 meter) deep at one end, nearly 5 feet (1.5 meters) at the other. Contractors will tear up about 30 feet (10 meters) toward the shallow end, dig it 6 inches (15 centimeters) deeper and pour a new floor. The work is expected to take most of the summer.