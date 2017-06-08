Fire safety tips for the summer

For many, summer means s'mores and barbecue and bonfires, but Lincoln Fire and Rescue wants to remind you how quickly a fire can get out of hand.

"If you start a fire, make sure that the fire is put out before you walk away," said Greg Connoly with LFR.

LFR responded to quite a few grill-related fires last year.

"A lot of people like to start their grills and just walk away from it," Connoly said. "If it's too close to the house it could potentially catch the house on fire."

Grills aren't the only danger. City codes say those and any type of fire pit have to be 15 feet from any structure, and small-scare bonfires, 25 feet. Fires can spread faster than you think.

"They move a lot quicker than people realize," Connoly said. "We can be talking about acres in a very short period of time."

There are other easy steps to stay safe. Make sure there's not overhanging trees or bushes that could catch fire, avoid starting anything when it's dry or windy, and keep a hose nearby.

"These simple steps ahead of time is what's going to eliminate a lot of tragedy in the long run," Connoly said.

LFR says to check your equipment, too, especially propane tanks and recreational fireplaces, to make sure it's in proper condition.