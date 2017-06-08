Former NU administrator fined for theft

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A former administrator at a University of Nebraska-Lincoln center has been sentenced for using university money to pay personal airplane travel expenses.

Court records say 30-year-old Laviania Thandayithabani pleaded no contest to misdemeanor theft after prosecutors lowered the charge from a felony. She was fined $1,000 last month and ordered to pay more than $11,300 in restitution.

She was assistant director of operations for the Nebraska Transportation Center, which aids collaboration by university, industry and government officials on transportation issues and research. University police say in court documents that they found 17 charges on the university travel portal system from April 2015 through December 2016 totaling more than $11,300. Officials say none of the trips was approved.