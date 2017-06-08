Saltdogs beat Canaries 1-0 for fifth-straight home walk-off win

Posted by: Sports

Courtesy: Lincoln Saltdogs

LINCOLN – The Lincoln Saltdogs pitching staff combined to allow just one hit to the Sioux Falls Canaries as the Saltdogs won 1-0 for their fifth straight walk-off win at home.

The Saltdogs swept the Texas Airhogs in walk-off fashion on May 29-31. Now, after a trip to Winnipeg, the Saltdogs have started their series against Sioux Falls with two walk-off wins.

It took until the 11th inning for the only run of the game to score. Canaries’ relief pitcher James Jones was on for his second inning of duty and started the frame by walking Brandon Jacobs. Then, Cesar Valera hit a bloop single over the second baseman’s head to put two runners aboard. Jones hit Curt Smith in the next at bat to load the bases. Sioux Falls brought Dylan Thompson in and he struck out Ivan Marin. Next, Tommy Mendonca hit a first-pitch fly ball to left field and Jacobs tagged up to score easily.

Pitching was the story of the game, though. Saltdogs starter Carlos Pimentel threw 111 pitches over eight innings and allowed just one hit. He walked two and struck out a season-high 12 batters.

Grady Wood was equally as dominant for Sioux Falls. The sidearm pitcher tossed 104 pitches in eight innings and gave up only four hits. He struck out 13 batters and didn’t issue a walk.

Michael Wagner and J.R. Bunda combined to work three perfect innings of relief for the Saltdogs.

The Saltdogs’ five straight home walk-off wins ties a MLB record set in July of 1986 when the Houston Astros beat the New York Mets and Montreal Expos by walk-offs in five straight wins.

The one-hit shutout is the lowest hit total allowed this season and the only shutout so far for the Saltdogs. The 14 strikeouts of the Canaries is also a season-high. The Saltdogs struck out 18 times replacing the former season-high of 15.