Meyers named Third-Team All-American by Baseball America

Posted by:Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Athletic Communications

LINCOLN-Junior Jake Meyers earned third-team All-America honors from Baseball America on Thursday.

Meyers, an Omaha, Neb., native, helped the Huskers to their first Big Ten regular-season title and a trip to the NCAA Tournament for the third time in four years. A versatile player, Meyers started 40 games in centerfield and 14 games on the mound during the 2017 campaign. He batted .297 with one home run, seven doubles, 16 RBIs and a team-leading 52 runs. Meyers also led the team in stolen bases with 20, which he achieved in 22 attempts.

Meyers went 8-2 on the mound with a 3.42 ERA in 84.1 innings this season. He tied for first in strikeouts with 57, while walking only nine batters. Meyers tossed a complete game shutout on March 12 against Western Carolina, and was named Big Ten Pitcher of the Week following the performance.

A first-team All-Big Ten selection, Meyers was also named one of five finalists for the John Olerud Two-Way Player-of-the-Year Award, with the winner to be announced later this summer.