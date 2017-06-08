Concordia records third straight top-20 Learfield Cup finish

Posted by: Sports

SEWARD, Neb. – For the first time in school history, the Concordia University athletics department has made it three-consecutive years with top 20 NAIA Learfield Directors’ Cup Standings finishes. The Bulldogs accumulated 516 points in 2016-17, placing 17th. That finish puts them right in line with placements of 18th in 2014-15 and 16th in 2015-16.

The point totals are based on national championships qualifications and national finishes. The Learfield Directors’ Cup Standings are designed to “honor institutions that maintain a broad-based program, achieve success in many sports, both men's and women's, in which all sports that the NAIA offers a championship, and all student-athletes that compete in those sports, are treated equally.”

Seven Bulldog teams completed the year with top 25 national rankings and other two were listed among others receiving votes in postseason coaches’ polls. Head coach Matt Beisel’s men’s track and field program posted two more top-five national finishes while head coach Drew Olson’s women’s basketball program made a run to the national semifinals.

Top national finishes for Concordia teams in 2016-17

*Reflects final ranking in official NAIA coaches’ poll

Men’s Indoor Track & Field – 2nd

Women’s Basketball – *3rd

Men’s Outdoor Track & Field – 5th

Women’s Outdoor Track & Field – 6th

Women’s Indoor Track & Field – 7th

Wrestling – 15th

Football – *19th

Women’s Soccer – *33rd (RV)

Men’s Basketball – *36th (RV)

Baseball – Reached national tournament

Dating back to the 1996-97 academic year, Concordia has claimed eight top-25 placements in the final Learfield Cup standings. The institution’s all-time best finish was ninth place in 2004-05 when it also won one of three GPAC All-Sports Trophies in school history. As far as the data goes back, the Bulldogs have never placed lower than 62nd.

Concordia Learfield Cup finishes since 1997

2016-17: 17th

2015-16: 16th

2014-15: 18th

2013-14: 29th

2012-13: 57th

2011-12: 34th

2010-11: 44th

2009-10: 27th

2008-09: 24th

2007-08: 39th

2006-07: 62nd

2005-06: 50th

2004-05: 9th

2003-04: 30th

2002-03: 12th

2001-02: 25th

2000-01: 34th

1999-00: 43rd

1998-99: 53rd

1997-98: 30th

1996-97: 16th