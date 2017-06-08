Breen named CoSIDA Academic All-American, 328th in Nebraska history

Posted by: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Athletic Communications

LINCOLN-Nebraska gymnast Danielle Breen earned second-team Academic All-America honors, as the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) announced its at-large teams on Thursday.

Breen, an Ames, Iowa native, becomes the 328th CoSIDA Academic All-American across all sports at Nebraska, a mark that leads the nation. Breen is majoring in accounting, and she carries a 4.0 GPA.

She is the 11th Husker women's gymnast to earn recognition, giving NU a total of 16 CoSIDA Academic All-America honors. Breen is the first NU gymnast to win CoSIDA Academic All-America honors since Emily Wong earned the award in 2014.

In the gym, Breen was a second-team All-American on balance beam as a junior in 2017, after finishing sixth with a score of 9.90 on the event at Nebraska's NCAA Semifinal session. She has also been a second-team All-Big Ten performer in both of the past two seasons.

She is one of six women's gymnasts in the nation to earn Academic All-America honors in 2017, and one of four to earn both All-America and Academic All-America honors this season, joining Alex McMurtry of Florida, Keeley McNeer of Alabama and Nicole Artz of Michigan. Breen is also the eighth Husker gymnast to win All-America and Academic All-America honors in the same season, as she adds her name to a list that includes Joy Taylor (1995), Kim DeHaan (1996), Bree Dority-O'Callaghan (2001), Jen French (2003), Libby Landgraf (2004) and Wong (2013, 2014).

In the classroom, Breen has been a two-time NACGC/W Scholastic All-American, a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar, a two-time Academic All-Big Ten selection and a five-time Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll choice. She is also a standout in the community, as she has earned a Big Ten Sportsmanship Award, a Nebraska Sam Foltz Hero 27 Leadership Award and she has been named to the Tom Osborne Citizenship Team in each of her three seasons.