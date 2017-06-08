Huskers to Host Boston College at Big Ten/ACC Challenge

Posted by: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Athletic Communications

Lincoln – Another piece of Nebraska’s 2017-18 schedule was unveiled Thursday, as ESPN announced that Nebraska will host Boston College in the 2017 Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

The first-ever meeting between the Huskers and Eagles will take place at Pinnacle Bank Arena during the week of Nov. 27. Date, start time and television information will be announced at a later date, but all of the Challenge games are on the ESPN family of networks.

Boston College went 9-23 last year, but returns its top two scorers in guards Jerome Robinson (18.7 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.9 apg) and Ky Bowman (14.3 ppg, 4.8 rpg). Jim Christian is in his fourth season at Boston College and former Husker assistant coach Scott Spinelli is one of the assistant coaches for the Eagles.

The Huskers, under the direction of sixth-year Head Coach Tim Miles, welcome back nine letterwinners, including four players who started at least nine games last season. Junior guard Glynn Watson Jr. headlines the returnees, as he averaged 13.0 points per game, while junior forward Jack McVeigh averaged 7.5 points per game. NU also returns Evan Taylor, who started 21 games last season, and Jordy Tshimanga, who made nine Big Ten starts as a freshman in 2016-17. NU will also rely on a talented class of newcomers, including transfers Isaac Copeland (Georgetown), James Palmer Jr. (Miami) and Duby Okeke (Winthrop) and top-150 high school recruits Thomas Allen and Nana Akenten.

Today’s announcement gives the Huskers a pair of conference challenge matchups during non-conference play, as the Huskers will travel to St. John’s on Nov. 16 as part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games. NU’s non-conference schedule also includes a matchup against Kansas on Dec. 16 at Pinnacle Bank Arena, three games in the Advocare Invitational as well as the annual intrastate matchup with Creighton.

The Huskers have played well in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge under Miles, going 3-2 in five previous appearances, including road wins at Wake Forest (2012) and Florida State (2014). The Huskers’ two losses have come by two points at Clemson (2016) and in overtime against Miami (2015). Nebraska is 3-3 all-time in Big Ten/ACC Challenge games since joining the Big Ten prior to the 2011-12 season. Nebraska is 14-15 all-time against current ACC members.

The Big Ten will look to regain the Commissioner’s Cup after the ACC snapped the Big Ten’s hold on the event with a 9-5 win in 2016. The ACC leads the all-time series, 10-5-2, but the Big Ten is 5-1-2 over the last eight years.