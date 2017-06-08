Greg McDermott To Remain As Creighton Men’s Basketball Coach

OMAHA, Neb. – Greg McDermott has confirmed that he will remain head men’s basketball coach at Creighton University, he announced on Thursday, June 8.



The second-winningest coach in Creighton history with a 166-82 record in the past seven years, McDermott has led the Bluejays to the 2013 Missouri Valley Conference regular-season title, as well as the 2012 and 2013 MVC Tournament titles. He has helped transition Creighton into the BIG EAST Conference in 2013-14, where CU finished as league runner-up behind the play of his son, Doug McDermott, the 2013-14 National Player of the Year.



Overall, McDermott has led Creighton to six seasons of 20 or more wins, including four NCAA Tournament berths (2012, 2013, 2014, 2017), one NIT bid (2016), and one CBI appearance (2011).



“I have been privileged to be the Athletic Director at Creighton University for the past 23 years, and in those years we have had only two men’s basketball coaches,” said Creighton Director of Athletics Bruce Rasmussen. “Dana Altman and Greg McDermott are outstanding coaches who recruit, retain, develop and graduate young men who also have properly represented the mission of Creighton University. I am thankful for the time and friendship I have shared with both of them, and look forward to many more years with Coach McDermott at Creighton.”