Omaha hospital closes doors

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ A hospital in Omaha will be closing its doors after 40 years and opening a new emergency room six blocks away.

Creighton University Medical Center will stop taking patients on Friday. Opening at the same time that the hospital closes will be a new emergency room six blocks east at Creighton University Medical Center University Campus.

The decades old hospital's Level I trauma center and role as a teaching facility for Creighton's medical school will move to a third facility, the expanded Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy.

Chief medical officer at CUMC-Bergan Mercy Dr. Devin Fox said Wednesday that the closure of the hospital won't leave northeast Omaha without medical services.

Courtesy: The Omaha World-Herald