Pilger farmer announces bid for Nebraska Legislature

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A farmer from Pilger has announced his candidacy for the Nebraska Legislature.

Doug Oertwich said Thursday he plans to seek the seat held by state Sen. Paul Schumacher of Columbus, who cannot seek re-election in 2018 because of term limits.

Oertwich says he would focus on lowering taxes, eliminating government red tape and promoting education and career training. The 54-year-old also serves on the Stanton County Planning Commission, the ``Thunder by the River'' Tractor Pull Board and the Stanton County public power district's board of directors. He's a registered Republican.

Oertwich hopes to represent Legislative District 22, consisting of Platte County and a portion of Stanton and Colfax counties.

