Inmate attempts escape

After two years of silence amid an onslaught of sexual assault allegations, comedian Bill Cosby is sending targeted messages about racial bias across the media landscape ahead of his June 5 trial in suburban Philadelphia

Bill Cosby goes on trial, his freedom and legacy at stake

Kevin Spacey is being very tight-lipped about his plans as host of Sunday night's Tony Awards, saying 'Everything's on the table.'

Ed Victor, an A-list literary agent whose colorful personality was well matched by such clients as Keith Richards, Eric Clapton and Andrew Lloyd Webber, died Wednesday at age 78.

Cosby interview with police from 2005 being read into record at sexual assault trial.

Attorneys for a man convicted of killing his high school sweetheart will argue he deserves a new trial after a judge vacated his conviction because an earlier lawyer didn't cross-examine a key prosecution witness.

Kevin Spacey is being very tight-lipped about his plans as host of Sunday night's Tony Awards, saying 'Everything's on the table.'.

Americans paused to watch former FBI Director James Comey testify about Russian meddling in the presidential campaign.

A lawyer for Roman Polanski says his sex crime victim will appeal to a judge to end the case against him.

Roman Polanski sex victim to appear in court for first time

Plans for a free concert to mark the Summer of Love's 50th anniversary have turned into a war of words between the city of San Francisco and one of its independent concert promoters.

Taylor Swift is getting back together with a few of her famous exes, including Spotify and Pandora.

A jury that heard seven hours of testimony from a woman who says Bill Cosby drugged and assaulted her may soon hear statements he made in an earlier deposition.

Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have heard excerpts from the comedian's lurid, decade-old deposition, but explosive sections about him obtaining quaaludes and giving them to women before sex are yet to come.

June 8, 2017 (Tecumseh, Neb.) – At approximately 4:15 p.m. today, inmate Dillon Martin #74954 attempted to escape custody while returning to the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (TSCI) from a court appearance in Lancaster County this afternoon.

Upon return to the TSCI entrance, Martin broke open a small bag of unidentified powder which dispersed into the air. The driver stopped the van, the driver and the second staff member exited the vehicle. Martin was combative and aggressive. The third staff member, who was in the secure section of the van with Martin, engaged the electronic restraint device (ERD) and deployed chemical agent.

The staff outside the vehicle opened the door to let the third staff member exit the vehicle. At that time, Martin came out of the van charging at the staff. Physical force was used to subdue him; he was returned to the secure perimeter of TSCI.

Director Scott R. Frakes assured the public that “all transportation security practices will be reviewed and a critical incident review conducted.”

TSCI staff and the Johnson County Sheriff’s office responded. No serious injuries to staff members or Martin were noted. The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating the attempted escape.

Martin is serving 10 years 6 months to 25 years for assault, 2nd degree; possession of a stolen firearm; numerous counts of theft and two counts attempted possession of a controlled substance except marijuana.