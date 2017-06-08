Inmate attempts escape - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Inmate attempts escape

June 8, 2017 (Tecumseh, Neb.) – At approximately 4:15 p.m. today, inmate Dillon Martin #74954 attempted to escape custody while returning to the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (TSCI) from a court appearance in Lancaster County this afternoon.

Upon return to the TSCI entrance, Martin broke open a small bag of unidentified powder which dispersed into the air. The driver stopped the van, the driver and the second staff member exited the vehicle. Martin was combative and aggressive. The third staff member, who was in the secure section of the van with Martin, engaged the electronic restraint device (ERD) and deployed chemical agent.

The staff outside the vehicle opened the door to let the third staff member exit the vehicle. At that time, Martin came out of the van charging at the staff. Physical force was used to subdue him; he was returned to the secure perimeter of TSCI. 

Director Scott R. Frakes assured the public that “all transportation security practices will be reviewed and a critical incident review conducted.”

TSCI staff and the Johnson County Sheriff’s office responded. No serious injuries to staff members or Martin were noted. The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating the attempted escape.

Martin is serving 10 years 6 months to 25 years for assault, 2nd degree; possession of a stolen firearm; numerous counts of theft and two counts attempted possession of a controlled substance except marijuana.

