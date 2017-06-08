Senator starts work on property tax ballot measure

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A Nebraska lawmaker who wants to put a property tax reduction measure on the 2018 ballot has started meeting with farm groups to help finance a possible petition drive.

Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard said Thursday he's ``very confident'' he'll garner enough support to succeed, based on his conversations with those groups. He says one farm organization told him it could raise $250,000 within a week to start the process.

Erdman announced last month that he'll introduce a constitutional amendment to lower property taxes during next year's legislative session. He says if lawmakers don't act, he'll launch a petition drive to place the issue on the 2018 general election ballot.

Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte says the prospect of a ballot measure could pressure lawmakers to act next year.